HFS Locals Only Spotlight: The Evokatones

Tonight’s HFS Locals Only Spotlight artist is The Evokatones, a Baltimore feel-good reggae-rock band.

They’ve only been around for a couple of years, but they’ve already had the honor of opening for H.R. of Bad Brains, The Pietasters, The Toasters, The Chariots, and The Players Band. And the number of booties they’ve shaken is probably countless. Their first album in in the works, and should be out in the spring of 2013.

The Evokatones will be playing the December 2012 edition of HFS Locals Only Live, on Thursday, December 20th at Angels Rock Bar in Power Plant Live. Also on the bill are Roll It Over, A Crimson Atlantic, Ashes To Embers, and Drop The Bad Idea. Doors open at 8, the bands start at 9, and admission is free (but you have to be at least 21 to get in).

If hearing the Evokatones makes you sure you need more of their rhythms, check out their website, then join us Thursday night. If you’ve got a local band you’d like us to feature on the HFS Locals Only Spotlight weeknights at 9 PM, here’s how to get your stuff to us.

HFS Locals Only Live flyer December 2012

