Marcus Mumford On Being Christian: ‘It Comes With So Much Baggage’

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, who often inserts religious references into his songwriting, has remained relatively tight-lipped about his religious beliefs, despite the band’s latest album Babel having a biblical-inspired title. That is, until now.

In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Mumford explained that he doesn’t really like the word “Christian” because “it comes with so much baggage.” This stance may come as a surprise to some, as the singer’s parents founded the Vineyard Church, an English/Irish Christian organization and registered charity.

“I wouldn’t call myself a Christian,” Mumford continued. “I think the word just conjures up all these religious images that I don’t really like. I have my personal views about the person of Jesus and who he was. Like, you ask a Muslim and they’ll say, ‘Jesus was awesome’ – they’re not Christians, but they still love Jesus. I’ve kind of separated myself from the culture of Christianity.”

Despite singer and multi-instrumentalist having separated himself of the “culture of Christianity,” he doesn’t doubt the existence of God. “Spirituality is the word we engage with more,” Mumford told Big Issue last October. “We’re fans of faith, not religion.”

