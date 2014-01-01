Looking For Something To Do This Weekend? Discover Maryland

Looking for something to do this weekend? This weekend Maryland is a land of leisure as you think about all the wonderful things to do in Maryland this year.

Now is the time to conquer snow – and head to the slopes at Wisp in Western Maryland to enjoy skiing, snowboarding or a beverage in front of the fire. If warm weather is more your speed, start searching for summer vacation rentals in Ocean City, Deep Creek Lake, Solomons Island, Annapolis and communities on the Eastern Shore from Rock Hall to Crisfield.

Want to spend your leisure time getting back to nature – Maryland’s 66 state parks and national lands make for great hiking, biking and just plain relaxing.

To learn more log on to visitmaryland.org, follow them on twitter and Facebook at TravelMD or call 866 – MD Welcome and Discover your Maryland; land of Leisure.