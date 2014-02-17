THIS SUNDAY: The HFS Cheap Date, A FREE HFS SHOW Featuring Bad Suns & Skaters

What’s more fun than an HFS show? A free HFS show! So that’s what we’re giving you.

The HFS Cheap Date
Sunday, May 11th at Rams Head Live
featuring
BAD SUNS
SKATERS
SUN CLUB

If you didn’t snap up the free advance tickets while they were available, don’t worry…more FREE tickets will be available at the door the night of the show, until they run out.

While you wait for the show, check out music from all three bands:

Bad Suns – “Cardiac Arrest”

Skaters – “Deadbolt”

Sun Club – “Beauty Meat”

