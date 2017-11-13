Billy Corgan Stands Up in Support of Nickelback and Chad Kroeger

By Scott T. Sterling

Few popular rock bands have been as publicly mocked and ridiculed as Nickelback. Billy Corgan, however, isn’t hearing any of it.

During a recent interview with Joe Rogan, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman has stood up in support of the Canadian rock heroes and the band’s singer, Chad Kroeger, whom he called “an incredible songwriter.”

Corgan went to categorize Nickelback as a strong pop band: “I don’t know enough about their world, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong if that’s who you want to be,” Corgan said (via Exclaim!). “Pop is predicated on satisfying. I’ve said many times pop is porn. It’s porn, they want to get you off. It’s just how they’re going to get you off. I’m not that concerned with getting you off, I’m just not.”