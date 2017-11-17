Chris Cornell’s ‘The Promise’ Video Gets Theatrical Treatment

By Scott T. Sterling

The music video for Chris Cornell’s “The Promise” has been given the theatrical treatment.

The song was Cornell’s last release and served as the theme song for the movie of the same name.

“‘The Promise’ to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it’s also about shining a light on more recent atrocities,” Cornell said at the time of its release.

“The same methods used in the Armenian genocide were used to carry out crimes against humanity in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and right now in Syria on multiple fronts, contributing to a massive global refugee crisis. Unfortunately, the words ‘never again’ seem like just words when we recall these mass executions of the twentieth century, as well as renewed racism and prejudice around the world. Even in the US, the warning signs – isolating groups based on race and religion – are evident. We really need to tell these stories and keep telling them in as many different ways as we can.”

Watch the new version of Cornell’s video below.