Panic! at the Disco Announce New Live Album ‘All My Friends We’re Glorious’

By Scott T. Sterling
Panic! at the Disco is ready to light up the holidays with a brand new live album, All My Friends We’re Glorious.
The 21-track live album recorded on the band’s recent Death Of A Bachelor Tour is set to debut on Dec. 15.
The release will be available digitally as well as on a limited edition double vinyl.
See the full tracklist below.
1. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time
2. LA Devotee
3. Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)
4. Golden Days
5. Vegas Lights
6. A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out Medley
7. Hallelujah
8. Nine In The Afternoon
9. Miss Jackson
10. This Is Gospel
11. Death Of A Bachelor
12. The Ballad Of Mona Lisa
13. Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
14. Emperor’s New Clothes
15. Nicotine
16. Crazy = Genius
17. Let’s Kill Tonight
18. Girls/Girls/Boys
19. Bohemian Rhapsody
20. I Write Sins Not Tragedies
21. Victorious