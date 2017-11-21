Chief Hopper From ‘Stranger Things’ Dances to Rock and Roll Favorites: Watch

Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Stranger Things‘ Chief Jim Hopper has a thing for rock and roll.

A memorable moment from the second season of the Netflix series features Hopper, played by David Harbour, getting his dance on while he and Eleven clean up their hideaway spot.

Hopper’s dance moves were so good that an entire Twitter account, @hopperdancingto, has sprung up setting Hopper’s instantly iconic dance to a series of favorites from the Killers, Blink-182, and Panic! at the Disco. Toto’s “Africa,” The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” and even Rick Astley’s infamous “Never Gonna Give You Up” also get a spin.

Check out some of the best videos below.

