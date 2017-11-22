Adam Sandler’s ‘Thanksgiving Song’ Revisited

By Scott T. Sterling

The annual arrival of the Thanksgiving holiday brings a litany of American traditions.

There are the endless servings of traditional holiday food, with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and pumpkin pie piling up at homes around the country. There are football games and halftime shows, and plotting just how exactly to tackle the Black Friday sales that kick in the next day.

Thanksgiving also brings a handful of holiday songs (Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant” immediately comes to mind), and a more contemporary holiday classic, Adam Sandler’s “Thanksgiving Song.”

Original debuted during a 1992 “Weekend Update” segment of Saturday Night Live, Sander’s jaunty and comedic tune quickly became a Thanksgiving tradition, generating countless spins on radio stations across the country every year as the holiday arrives.

Twenty-five years after its debut, Sandler’s “Thanksgiving Song” is as fresh and funny as it was back in 1992, although any grandparents in the room might have to fill in younger listeners on certain cultural references (does anyone under the age of 40 know who Betty Grable is?).

“Thanksgiving Song” is classic Sandler, showcasing the comedian at the peak of his powers.

So if it’s your first time hearing the song or an ongoing part of your annual Thanksgiving day tradition, enjoy the timeless hilarity of Adam Sandler’s “Thanksgiving Song” below.