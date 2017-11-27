Morrissey Would Kill Donald Trump ‘For the Safety of Humanity’

By Scott T. Sterling

Famous for proclaiming that “meat is murder,” Morrissey has revealed that killing Donald Trump would be good for humanity.

The former Smiths frontman unleashed on the American president during a recent interview with German publication, Der Spiegel (via Spin).

“Trump has received so much attention, especially when compared to other candidates—Bernie Sanders, for example,” Morrissey said. “Although the media said he will not win, every day, all the headlines: Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump! Since he has been in power, he has exhausted the world. He grabs after everything like a little child. He is not a leader. He is a vermin.”

When asked if he would kill Trump if there was a magic button that would end his life, Morrissey made it clear that he wouldn’t even hesitate.

“I would, for the safety of humanity,” Moz said. “It has nothing to do with my personal opinion of his face or his family, but in the interest of humanity, I would push.”

Morrissey’s comments on Trump follow a pair of bombshell interviews where the singer stood in support of Kevin Spacey in light of the sexual assault accusations levied at the Oscar-winning actor.