Morrissey Swears Off Print Interviews After Spacey Comments

By Hayden Wright

Morrissey has gotten himself into hot water with multiple interviews in which he’s made controversial statements about Kevin Spacey and the recent deluge of sexual harassment allegations.

First, in an interview with a German publication, the former Smiths frontman said Spacey had perhaps “been unnecessarily attacked” by the media and speculated that his accuser (actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident) “had an inkling of what might possibly happen.” In a follow-up interview with British publication The Sunday Times, Morrissey added that “sexual harassment” can be “just a pathetic attempt at courtship.”

These interviews may be among the last the British singer will be conducting. “Let me just say this—that was the last print interview I will ever do,” he told the crowd at Chicago’s Riviera Theater on Saturday (Nov 25).

He also cast doubt on whether the reporters had quoted him accurately.

“And unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see the words or hear the words come out of my mouth – please, if you don’t see that, I didn’t say it,” he said.

Watch fan-gathered footage from the concert moment here:

