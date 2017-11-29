Blink-182 Perform at Steve Aoki’s 40th Birthday Party

By Robyn Collins

Blink-182 took a playful jab at Steve Aoki by switching up a line from their 1999 single “What’s My Age Again?” during an acoustic set for the DJ’s 40th birthday.

Mark Hoppus changed the chorus from, “Nobody likes you when you’re 23,” to, “Nobody likes you when you’re 40, Steve,” which got a big laugh from the exclusive crowd that filled Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate living room.

The birthday party doubled as a fundraiser for the Aoki Foundation, raising $500,000. Aoki will turn 40 tomorrow (Nov. 30).

Watch the acoustic performance below, courtesy of TMZ: