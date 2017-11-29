The Killers Perform New Order Classic with Bernard Sumner

By Robyn Collins

New Order‘s Bernard Sumner joined The Killers onstage for a stirring version of New Order’s 1986 classic “Bizarre Love Triangle” during their concert at the O2 Arena in London yesterday (Nov. 28).

Related: The Killers Honor Tom Petty with Covers of ‘American Girl,’ ‘The Waiting’

The band played the song during its encore and Sumner’s distinctive vocals solidified The Killers’ already-authentic post-new wave vibe.

It wasn’t the first time the artists joined forces. Sumner has performed with The Killers on multiple occasions, including at a show in Manchester in February 2013, reports NME.

The Killers are touring to support their fifth studio album, Wonderful Wonderful, which was released in September.

Watch fan-shot footage of The Killers performing “Bizarre Love Triangle” with Sumner below: