Morrissey Dances Through ‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Morrissey gets his dance on in his latest music video.

Related: Morrissey Would Kill Donald Trump ‘For the Safety of Humanity’

The man they call Moz has shared the visual for, “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage,” and it features the singer dancing up a storm.

Sporting a suit with no shirt, Morrissey swings and sways throughout the clip, mugging for the camera with a squad of dancers behind him.

“Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage” is the latest track from Morrissey’s most recent full-length effort, Low in High School.

Check out the new clip below.