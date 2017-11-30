The National’s ‘Dark Side of the Gym’ Video Features Some Beautiful Ballet

By Scott T. Sterling

A beautiful ballet dance routine is showcased in the National’s latest music video, “Dark Side of the Gym.”

Related: The National Bring Percussion-Filled ‘Day I Die’ to ‘The Late Show’



The clip boasts a Who’s Who of the dance world; it’s directed, choreographed and stars NYC Ballet Resident Choreographer and soloist, Justin Peck. The video was executive produced by former Miami City Ballet dancer and current dance filmmaker, Ezra Hurwitz.

True to the song’s title, the clip is set in a school gymnasium, and captures a pair of dancers engrossed in a moving routine.

“Dark Side of the Gym” is taken from the National’s latest full-length, Sleep Well Beast, which this week received a pair of GRAMMY nominations Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package.

Watch the new clip below.