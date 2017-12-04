Franz Ferdinand Free Fall in ‘Always Ascending’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Ever had a dream where you’re falling? It’s a sensation Franz Ferdinand recreate in the band’s latest music video, “Always Ascending.”

The stylized clip juxtaposes images of band members falling in slow motion with live performance shots.

The song is the title track to the band’s comeback album, which is due to debut on Feb. 9. Lead singer Alex Kapranos characterizes the new music as “simultaneously futuristic and naturalistic” in a press release.

Check out the new clip below.