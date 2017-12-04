Jimmy Eat World Reveal Tour Dates for 2018

By Scott T. Sterling

Jimmy Eat World have announced new tour dates for 2018.

The band is set to embark on the Integrity Blues The Tour, which launches May 5 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting on Tuesday, December 5th at 9am local time and tickets can be purchased here.

The band have also announced the imminent release of the Integrity Blues Acoustic EP, which is set for release Friday, December 8. The 3-track collection features stripped down versions of “Integrity Blues,” “Sure and Certain” and “Get Right,” and will be available at all digital retail providers.

See the full itinerary below.

05/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s^

05/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater*

05/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

05/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

05/13 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre*

05/15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman*

05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

05/18 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s*

06/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues**

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel**

^w/ The Struts

*w/Hotelier

#Festival Date

+w/Turnover

**w/Alex Lahey

