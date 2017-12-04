Royal Blood Unveil 2018 North American Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

U.K. duo Royal Blood are ready to rock across America next year.

The band is set to kick off a headlining tour on May 28 at Brooklyn Steel in New York. The trek wraps in Richmond, VA, on June 15 at the National.

See Royal Blood’s full 2018 headlining tour itinerary below.

05/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Indoor

06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

06/05 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/06 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

06/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

06/12 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

06/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National

