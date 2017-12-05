Sleeping With Sirens Announce 2018 Tour, Share Christmas Single

By Jon Wiederhorn
Sleeping With Sirens will embark on a North American tour early next year to support their fifth studio album Gossip, which came out September 22.
Related: Sleeping With Sirens Share ‘Legends’ Video Featuring Fan Footage
The 18-date tour will launch January 22 in Philadelphia and run through February 16 in Indianapolis. Major stops include Montreal, Columbus, and Park City, UT, where the band will play with Good Charlotte for Team USA WinterFest.
Earlier this year, Sleeping with Sirens played more than 40 dates across North America and Europe with Rise Against.
In addition, Sleeping with Sirens tracked and recently released their acoustic holiday single “Christmas On The Road.”
Sleeping With Sirens 2018 Tour Dates:
Jan. 22 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry – Philadelphia
Jan. 23 Albany, NY Upstate Concert Hall
Jan. 25 Montreal, QC Club Soda
Jan. 26 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Jan. 27 Reading, PA Reverb
Jan. 29 Columbus, OH Newport
Jan. 30 Joliet, IL The Forge
Jan. 31 Minneapolis, MN The Cabooze
Feb. 1 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings
Feb. 3 Edmonton, AB Union Hall
Feb. 4 Calgary, AB The Palace
Feb. 6 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre
Feb. 7 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
Feb. 9 Salt Lake City, UT Complex
Feb. 11 Park City, UT Team USA WinterFest°
Feb. 13 Lincoln, NE Bourbon St
Feb. 14 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
Feb. 16 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre
*Rescheduled date from “Up Close & Personal Tour.” All previously purchased tickets for Sept. 17, 2017 will be honored.
° With Good Charlotte
Listen to Sleeping With Sirens’ acoustic track “Christmas On The Road” below: