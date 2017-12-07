Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Beck graced The Tonight Show stage with a live performance of “Up All Night” from his new album Colors.

“Up All Night” encapsulates the jubilant, timeless pop Beck aimed for on the record. He’s described the track as an expression of “unadulterated joy.”

“There was a very strong positive feeling that was happening while we were making this record, this renewed appreciation and affection for playing music and the relationship with the audience, the joy of being together,” he told NME.

Watch Beck perform “Up All Night” here: