By Maura O’Malley

Did you ever just eat a whole quail and not tell anyone? Have you ever tripped over a raccoon? Did you ever kick a fireplace? Yeah, we haven’t either. But Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair may or may not have.

Hold up: How did we get here? Glad you asked, dear reader!

We spoke with Royal Blood at our sister station KROQ’s “Almost Acoustic Christmas” in Los Angeles, and the guys answered a few of our questions, covering all kinds of topics, from karaoke to Jesus.

And then mayhem ensued.

The British rockers stole the show, taking over our interview to take off their interviewee hats and put on that of the interviewer, asking Blair the tough questions. But we don’t want to give it all away. We’ll let the below interview do the talking.