Photo: Brad Elterman

By Scott T. Sterling

MGMT is back and feeling happy and mad at the same time.

Related: MGMT Return with New Song ‘Little Dark Age’

“When You Die” is a cheery and upbeat pop song, despite the morose title. The song’s lyrics are more in line with the title, declaring “I’m not that nice/I’m mean and I’m evil.” The song’s protagonist goes on to add “Baby, I’m getting ready ready ready to blow my brains out.”

The new tune is the second single from MGMT’s upcoming album, Little Dark Age.

Watch the trippy video for “When You Die,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.