By Scott T. Sterling

It’s time to celebrate 40 years of the Cure.

Robert Smith and company have announced a massive 40th-anniversary show for Saturday, July 7th at BST Hyde Park in London.

The all-day affair will feature appearances from Interpol, Goldfrapp, Slowdive, Ride, Editors, Twilight Sad and more acts to be revealed at a later date. The Cure will headline with a two-hour set, which we’re guessing will just be the warm-up for another two-hour set.

Tickets are available now on presale for Barclaycard customers today, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. See the official event poster below.