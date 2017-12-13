Photo: Alberto Martin / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Morrissey came under fire last month when an interview published in the German magazine Der Spiegel included controversial comments about Kevin Spacey and the wave of sexual assault allegations, as well as statements about President Donald Trump.

Morrissey claimed his request for full, unedited audio to be released was rejected: Now the publication has released the 42-minute conversation for readers to evaluate.

In the interview, Morrissey said actor Anthony Rapp’s allegation that Spacey made a sexual advance when Rapp was 14 “didn’t ring quite true,” and wondered aloud where Rapp’s parents were. Also, he seemed to equivocate about claims against producer Harvey Weinstein, saying: “Rape is revolting, and any kind of physical attack is revolting – but we must keep it in perspective, otherwise everybody on the planet is guilty of everything.”

Additionally, the Smiths frontman said he would press a button to make Trump “drop dead” if given the opportunity: “I would, for the safety of the human race.”

After the story inspired strong negative reactions, Morrissey said he would never give another print interview.

Listen to the full audio from Der Spiegel here.