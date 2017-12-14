Photo: Graham MacIndoe

By Scott T. Sterling

The National have revealed an abstract new visual for the title track of the band’s latest album, Sleep Well Beast.

The clip shifts from saturated digital glitches to bright, colorful and disjointed images of shifting landscapes and band members.

The group has also revealed plans to launch the annual ‘Homecoming in Association with MusicNOW,’ in their hometown of Cincinnati on April 28-29.

The festival will be curated by the National and feature special guests, city-wide exhibitions, surprises and more starting the evening of Friday, Apr. 27. Weekend passes go on sale tomorrow, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. Eastern here.

Check out the new clip below.