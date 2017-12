Photo: Adam Alessi

By Scott T. Sterling

The Neighbourhood is feeling stuck.

Jesse Rutherford and the band have shared a new song, “Stuck with Me.”

The new tune adds a jaunty ’80s New Wave rhythm under the Neighbourhood’s moody musings, giving the track a Stranger Things vibe.

“Stuck with Me” is the second track revealed from the band’s upcoming EP, to Imagine, which is set to arrive in January.

Check out the new song below.