Photo: Danny Clinch

By Maura O’Malley

While it’s true that Christmas music tends to be one of those polarizing topics, we’ve put together a list of holiday jams, and we’re hoping we can all agree on one thing: These Christmas songs actually rock.

So grab some hot chocolate, cozy up with a comfy blanket, and check out these 10 holiday-themed songs (in no particular order) by your favorite artists.

10. Phoenix “Alone on Christmas Day”

You may have heard this one on Netflix’s A Very Murray Christmas special with the iconic Bill Murray, but even if you haven’t, it’s worth a listen.

9. The Shins “Wonderful Christmastime”

This one’s become a bit of a staple since its release in 2012, and rightfully so.

8. The Smashing Pumpkins “Christmastime”

It’s pretty whimsical for the Pumpkins, but it works.

7. Future Islands “Last Christmas”

Released last year, this Wham! cover isn’t too far off from the original, but Future Islands still made it all their own.

6. She + Him

People seem to either love it or hate it, but She + Him’s Christmas music is all kinds of mellow and perfect for a chill night in. Bonus for pugs.

5. The Killers & Ryan Pardey “Don’t Shoot Me Santa”

Few bands could pull off a song like this and nail it like The Killers. Into it.

4. Coldplay “Christmas Lights”

A sad song set to a festive tune that picks up after about a minute or so (as Coldplay songs tend to do), this one has a way of getting stuck in your head.

3. Blink-182 “I Won’t Be Home for Christmas”

A bit of the anti-Christmas song. Would you expect any less from Blink?

2. Pearl Jam “Let Me Sleep (It’s Christmas Time)”

Spot-on lyrics. Remember how magical it all seemed as a kid?

1. The Head and the Heart “What Are You Doing New Year’s”

Technically this one’s for New Year’s Eve, but it rocks nonetheless.