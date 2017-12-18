Photo: Will Heath / NBC

By Hayden Wright

Foo Fighters appeared as musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s final episode before the holidays this weekend. During their second performance, the band ripped through a holiday medley.

The set began with a rather straightforward performance of “Everlong,” from their 1997 album The Colour and the Shape. Then the Foos transitioned into “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” the Darlene Love holiday standard from Phil Spector’s A Christmas Gift for You. While Dave and the band jammed on instrumentals, their trio of female backup singers stepped into Love’s big shoes. Finally, the band segued into “Linus and Lucy” from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Watch the rollicking holiday medley here.