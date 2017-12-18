Photo: Daniel Silbert
By Scott T. Sterling
Jack Antonoff went to Sesame Street and he’s got the pictures to prove it.
The Bleachers’ principal shared a series of photos and videos from the legendary children’s show, including a personal message from Oscar the Grouch for his godson, Alfie.
Sesame Street also posted a photo from Antonoff’s appearance, thanking him for visiting the set.
Antonoff will appear on the upcoming 49th season of Sesame Street, which will premiere next year.
