Photo by: Frank Maddocks

By Scott T. Sterling

Billie Joe Armstrong has had just about enough of Donald Trump’s Twitter finger.

The Green Day frontman has blasted the American president for his incendiary tweet directed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un comparing nuclear arsenals.

“This isn’t funny,” Armstrong shared on Instagram with a screengrab of Trump’s tweet. “This is our president acting like a madman drunk on power THREATENING to kill innocent starving people by way of nuclear war. The 25th amendment needs to be enforced. This man is sick and unfit for office. I don’t care if you’re liberal or conservative.. this has to stop. Please share,” adding the hashtag #impeachtrump.



See Armstrong’s Instagram post below.