By Scott T. Sterling

The Gaslight Anthem are officially back.

The New Jersey-based rock band that disbanded in 2015 shared the good news on social media: “Hello everyone! The ‘59 Sound is turning 10 this year so we’re gonna do some shows to celebrate,” the group posted on Twitter. “Thank you all for your continued support, more shows to be announced soon!”

The confirmation follows The Gaslight Anthem revealing that the band was getting back together to perform The ’59 Sound at this year’s Governor’s Ball music festival.

