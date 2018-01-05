Photo: Brad Elterman

By Robyn Collins

MGMT have just released their ethereal new single “Hand It Over.”

The track is from the band’s upcoming album Little Dark Age and it contains some pointed lyrics.

“‘Cause the deals we made to shake things up/ In the rights that they abuse might just f— us over/ But the doors won’t shut until they’re sure there’s nothing left to use,” sings Andrew VanWyngarden.

“Hand It Over” is the third song MGMT have released from Little Dark Age. In October, the band dropped the title track and in December and has also released “When You Die.”

