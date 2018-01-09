Photo: CraSH / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Rockers Rise Against have shared a new music video for “House on Fire.”

The track is from the band’s latest album, WOLVES.

“When you hear it you might hear a kind of classic love-and-loss-like love song…but the song actually is about becoming a parent,” explained singer Tim McIlrath on the “2 Hours With Matt Pinfield” podcast. “I like to think I have the world figured out, once you throw a 13-year-old daughter your way you realize, I have nothing figured out. And this is an incredible challenge that’s at the same time worth it.”

Watch the video for “House on Fire,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.