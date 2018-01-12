Photo: Robert Hanashiro / Brad Penner / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek presented the answer: “A recent vinyl resurgence has been aided by this musician, who built a pressing plant in his Detroit hometown.”

Contestant Julie slammed her hand on the button and confidently blurted out, “Who is Eminem?”

Fortunately for Julie’s competitor Rebecca, she recognized the face on the screen that accompanied the question and gave the correct answer.

Will this pop culture moment spur a collaboration? Only time will tell.