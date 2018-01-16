By Scott T. Sterling
Jack White is taking his Boarding House Reach on the road.
The rocker will launch the tour supporting the new album (due March 23) in his hometown of Detroit, performing at the new Little Caesars Arena on April 19.
White has dates scheduled through August 23, when the tour closes at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.
He’s also slated to headline a handful of summer festivals this year, topping the bill at the Governor’s Ball, Shaky Knees and Boston Calling.
Tickets for the headline dates will go on sale to the general public on January 26 at 10am local time. Third Man Records Vault members will have access to the very first pre-sale starting on January 22 at 10am local time. Sign up for Vault Package #35 featuring the only limited edition version of the album + to gain ticket pre-sale access first here.
Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on sale during the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale to ensure tickets get directly into the hands of the fans. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and continues until January 19 at 11:59 PM ET. Verified Fan registration is available here.
See Jack White’s full tour itinerary below.
April 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
April 21 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
April 23 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
April 24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
April 27 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
April 29 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
April 30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 1 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 2 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
May 4 – 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 25 – 27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
May 27 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
May 29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 1 – 3 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
June 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
June 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 7 – Rochester, NY @ Dome Arena
June 8 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
June 28 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
July 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
July 3 – Paris. FR @ L’Olympia
July 4 – Paris. FR @ L’Olympia
August 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
August 8 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
August 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ SaltAir
August 11 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
August 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
August 19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
August 21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
August 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
August 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan
