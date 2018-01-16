Photo: Courtesy Hopeless

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for some pop-punk?

New Found Glory will follow last year’s 20th-anniversary tour with The Sick Tour for 2018, with opening acts Bayside, The Movielife and former Yellowcard singer, Ryan Key. The jaunt kicks off in Orlando, FL, on May 17, with shows scheduled through June 22 when the run wraps up in Dallas, TX.

Fan club presale tickets are available now with exclusive bundles including a soundcheck party, an exclusive 7″ variant with “20 Years From Now” and 2 new songs, Makes Me Sick vinyl slipcover, a Makes Me Sick Deluxe Edition CD and a signed poster here. All additional tickets will be available Friday, January 19th at 12pm local time.

See the full tour itinerary below.

5/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

5/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

5/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

5/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

5/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Electric Factory

5/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

5/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/27 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

5/29 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

5/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

6/1 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

6/2 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

6/4 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

6/5 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

6/6 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

6/8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

6/9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

6/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

6/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

6/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

6/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

6/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

6/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

6/19 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

6/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

6/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

