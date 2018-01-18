Photo: Mike Dempsey

By Scott T. Sterling

Manchester Orchestra have released a live video for their current single “The Gold.”

The clip features the band performing the intense tune to a packed house of fans eager to sing along.

“The Gold” is taken from the band’s most recent album, A Black Mile To The Surface, which debuted last summer.

Manchester Orchestra is hitting the festival circuit this summer, with appearances planned for Shaky Knees, Hangout, Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, Bottlerock and Boston Calling.

Watch the new live clip below.