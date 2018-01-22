Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

By Maura O’Malley

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are approaching, and we’re gearing up for Music’s Biggest Night by looking back on some of the biggest moments in the history of the GRAMMY Awards.

Over the years, there have been some incredible moments on the GRAMMY stage. So we have picked three of our favorite unforgettable moments in alternative music history from the GRAMMY Awards.

Relive the magic by watching these clips below:

3. The White Stripes perform “Seven Nation Army” – 2004

After an introduction by Beck, The White Stripes played one of their most well-known songs, “Seven Nation Army.” But what made this a standout was the effortless transition into Son House’s “Death Letter.” Jack White is a blues machine, and the electric spin on this classic blues song is irresistible.

Watch The White Stripes GRAMMY performance

2. Radiohead perform with the USC Marching Band – 2009

Radiohead went big for their first GRAMMY performance. We’re talking USC-marching-band big. Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood performing the In Rainbows track “15 Step” with the marching band. It’s incredible.

Check out Radiohead’s performance of “15 Step”

1. Twenty One Pilots accept Best Pop Duo/Group Performance GRAMMY in their underwear – 2017

Twenty One Pilots accepted their very first GRAMMY … in their underwear … and we predicted the whole thing before it happened.

Check out Twenty One Pilots accepting their GRAMMY for “Stressed Out”

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.