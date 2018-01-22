Photo: Tim Cadiente

By Hayden Wright

Tool’s anticipated fifth studio album has been more than a decade in the making—and signs say it will be here very soon. Guitarist Adam Jones hosted an Instagram Live session over the weekend and an eagle-eyed fan saw a comment he wrote to a participant in the stream: “Music is done. Lyrics coming in hard.”

The development could be good news for Tool fans: Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello described the band’s new music (which he’s heard) as “epic and brutal,” while drummer Danny Carey told Loudwire that the album should be ready in the coming months.

“We’ll probably have it done in the first half [of 2018] if things go as planned,” Carey said last year. “There’s setup times and manufacturing – I can never predict all that, it seems like it’s constantly evolving.”

However, the “lyrics coming in hard,” could be interpreted in multiple ways. Frontman Maynard James Keenan has not been forthcoming on his contribution to the new album.

In May, Tool is set to perform at the Rock on the Range Festival alongside A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold and Alice in Chains. Could the Columbus, OH, festival be a launchpad for the new album? No matter what, it appears that the 12-year wait for Tool’s fifth studio album will come to an end soon.