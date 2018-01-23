Photo: Marilyn Chung / USA Today

Modest Mouse will hit the road in 2018.

The trek kicks off on the April 18 in Birmingham, AL, and wraps with an appearance at the Forecastle Festival in Louisville, KY.

Fans of the band will doubtless enjoy seeing them live, while they patiently await the follow-up to the group’s 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves.

See the full tour itinerary.

4/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace

4/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

4/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

4/26 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

4/28 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

4/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

5/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

5/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

5/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

5/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

5/06 – Mankato, MN @ Verizon Center

5/08 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

5/09 – Ralston, NE @ Ralston Arena

5/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

5/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

5/13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Villa Hispana Pavilion

5/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre

5/18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

5/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

5/20 – Redding, CA @ Civic Auditorium

5/22 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn Expo Center

5/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

7/13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

Never miss a tour date from Modest Mouse with Eventful.