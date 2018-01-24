Photo: Press Association / imageSPACE

By Maura O’Malley

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are only a few days away, and we want to know which rocker(s) YOU want to win big during Music’s Biggest Night of 2018.

Related: Check Out All of Our Coverage of Music’s Biggest Night

An album is eligible for this category if more than half (at least 51%) of an album’s playing time is dedicated to “new rock, hard rock, or metal recordings.” The artists nominated are Mastodon, Metallica, Nothing More, Queens of the Stone Age, and The War On Drugs.

Now’s your chance to voice your choice. Tell us who YOU think deserves to take home the GRAMMY for Best Rock Album!

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.