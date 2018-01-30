Photo: Peter Hapak

By Scott T. Sterling

Beck is going to give you more.

The modern rocker has revealed a handful of new U.S tour dates in support of his latest album, Colors. The new dates come in addition to a pair of previously announced shows, including an appearance at the In Bloom Music Festival in Houston. Queens of the Stone Age, Lil Uzi Vert, Incubus and 21 Savage are also set for the Texas fest.

See Beck’s U.S. tour dates below.

3/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

3/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

4/27 — Washington, D.C. @ Anthem

4/29 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Amphitheater

4/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

5/5 — Birmingham, AL @ Concert Hall at the BJCC

5/6 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Announcing new US headline shows! 🤘 Tickets on sale Friday, 2/2 at 10am local time. Visit beck.com… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Beck (@beck) January 30, 2018