Chvrches (Eliot Hazel)

By Scott T. Sterling

Chvrches are back. The Scottish synth-rock outfit have returned with a new song, “Get Out.”

Related: Chvrches Share ‘Down Side of Me’ Video

The cut adheres pretty closely to the classic Chvrches sound, pairing a heavy synth bass line with an uplifting melodic chorus powered by singer Lauren Mayberry.

The track was produced by Greg Kurstin, who took Producer of the Year at this year’s GRAMMYs for his work with the Foo Fighters, Beck, Kendrick Lamar and more.

“Working with Greg was so different to what we’d done before, but it also felt so comfortable and like he’d been in our band forever,” the band said in a press statement.

“He doesn’t try to make you write a certain kind of song,” Chvrches continued. “He just listens and then Jedi puppet masters the best work out of you. The opening synth riff of ‘Get Out’ was the first thing to emerge on our first day in the studio with him.”

Listen to “Get Out” below: