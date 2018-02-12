Singer/Songwriter Vance Joy is coming to Pier Six on June 12, and we have tickets! There are a number of pre-sales (you can click here for verified fan registration) but tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23 at 10am. Click here to enter to win!

Vance Joy’s Nation Of Two World Tour will see the acclaimed Australian singer/songwriter take on some of his biggest stages yet. The North American leg of the tour will get underway April 13th in Berkeley, CA at the world-renowned Greek Theatre (full tour itinerary attached). Ticket presales for the Nation Of Two World Tour begin February 19th (see details for Verified Fan presale below), and general on-sale begins February 23rd at 10am local time. For more information and ticket details, please visit http://www.vancejoy.com/tour. Vance Joy will also perform at multiple high-profile festivals throughout 2018 including Coachella, Firefly and Shaky Knees.