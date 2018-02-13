Photo: Dafydd Owen/UPPA/ZUMA Wire via USA TODAY NETWORK

By Scott T. Sterling

Gerard Way, meet Mary J. Blige.

The My Chemical Romance frontman’s comic book, The Umbrella Academy, is being turned into a new series for Netflix.

Related: My Chemical Romance Break Up: Gerard and Mikey Way Explain Why

Blige will be a series regular in the role of “Cha Cha,” who is described in a press release as “a ruthless and unorthodox hit-woman who travels through time to kill assigned targets. Even though she has a few gripes about the bureaucracy of her employers, this job is her life. She is sadistic, sociopathic, and her reputation precedes her. Her true love is torture, and she thinks of herself as a ‘pain artist.’ She really doesn’t care for people—except for her partner Hazel.”

Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castaneda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ellen Page will also star in the straight-to-series drama based on Way’s Eisner Award-winning title (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Way will serve as co-exec producer, no release date has yet to be announced.