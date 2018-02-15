Credit: Olivia Bee

By Scott T. Sterling

The Smashing Pumpkins are back—well, sort of.

The band’s mysterious countdown clock has hit zero, revealing a slew of North American tour dates for the Smashing Pumpkins’ semi-reunion, which brings Billy Corgan back together with original guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

Conspicuously absent, however, is original bass player D’arcy Wretzky, who over the past week has been publicly calling out Corgan over his handling of the reunion.

Instead, the band will boast Jeff Shroeder on bass, along with original members James Iha (guitar) and Jimmy Chamberlin (drums).

“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father’s house. And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together,” Corgan said in a press statement.

“This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang.”

Smashing Pumpkins will launch the reunion with a July 12 show in Glendale, AZ, winding across the continent before wrapping up in Boise, ID on September 7. See the full tour itinerary below.

The tour announcement came in the form of a video, which recreates the band’s iconic album cover for 1993 release, Siamese Dream, featuring original cover stars Ali Laenger and LySandra Robert all grown up. Watch it below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale via Live Nation on Friday, February 23.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour: Shiny and Oh So Bright

