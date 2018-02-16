Photo: Jeff Forney

By Hayden Wright

Muse is back with a provocative new single titled “Thought Contagion” and a new album is on the way. As they return to the spotlight, the band announced a one-off live show at La Cigale in Paris.

The concert will be structured as a “by-request” engagement and tickets are exclusively available to Muse digital community members. The February 24 concert will be livestreamed on the band’s social channels for fans around the world to enjoy

The “by request” format allows attendees to select their five favorite Muse songs, which will then be tabulated to produce the set list. Viewers at home can’t cast votes but they can watch the show on YouTube, Periscope and Facebook.

Yesterday, frontman Matt Bellamy spoke to Radio.com about Muse’s new music and the song “Thought Contagion.”

“Thought contagion is when a false belief or false idea of some kind actually spreads around the population for some reason or another,” he said. “I keep hearing the term ‘false news’…I find it an interesting time.”