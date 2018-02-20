Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Nearly 24 years have passed since Kurt Cobain took his own life at age 27. Last night (Feb. 19), Cobain’s widow and fellow grunge pioneer Courtney Love shared a throwback photo marking the Nirvana frontman’s 51st birthday.

The tribute pictures Kurt and Courtney relaxing together in all their ’90s bleached-blonde glory. “Happy birthday baby god I miss you,” she captioned the post.

See Courtney’s birthday tribute below:

happy birthday baby god I miss you A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:52pm PST