AWOLNATION’s Aaron Bruno and English rockers Nothing But Thieves’ Conor Mason are currently out on tour together, something that should sound very kumbaya, but are they experiencing road rage?

There are some innocuous moments, like when Bruno reveals who, exactly, is the band’s go-to “Handyman” and Mason shares what his ideal speed-dating question would be (something he’s definitely not “Sorry” about).

Then things get ugly.

Don’t know where Essex is on a map? You might be team AWOLNATION. Hate vegetarian diets? You might be team Nothing But Thieves. Then again, if you want Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan’s phone number, you may be back on the AWOLNATION train.

Regardless, there’s one thing we can all agree on: There IS a most desirable bunk on a tour bus—now we just need you to watch below and help us decide whether that’s a “singer thing” or a “diva thing.”

The Here Come The Runts Tour continues on through North America in support of the bands’ latest releases (AWOLNATION’s Here Come The Runts and Nothing But Thieves’ Broken Machine). And while the tour wraps June 2 in Burgettstown, PA, Nothing But Thieves branches off mid-March, playing Coachella soon thereafter.