By Hayden Wright

What are the odds of choosing a song to sing at a karaoke bar and then discovering the track’s original recording artist is in the building? That’s exactly what happened to a pair of Lana Del Rey fans over the weekend — and then things got even better.

In a video uploaded to Twitter, two Lana fans perform “Cherry” from her album Lust For Life and midway through, the real Lana Del Rey joins them onstage.

The trio even launch into choreography from Lana’s Lust For Life tour, proving that the fans know her work inside and out. They don’t appear the least bit intimidated by the surprise collaboration with the idol, either. They look like they were having way too much fun for that. On Twitter, Lana explained why she joined her fans.

“If you’re at my karaoke bar and you know my Choreo I will probably sing with you,” she wrote.

The karaoke adventure was just one event in of Lana’s busy weekend: She also entered the studio with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff and Marina Diamandis from Marina and the Diamonds.

